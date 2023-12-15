Tinubu Held Lagos Ransom For 24 Years, Now Plotting To Take Over Nigeria – Ulasi

A renowned politician and Anambra State Chairman of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Dan Ulasi has claimed that President Bola Tinubu held Lagos to ransom for 24 years.

In an interview with The Sun, he lamented over the state of affairs in the country, especially in the eastern part of Nigeria.

The elder statesman claimed that Tinubu is now plotting to take over Nigeria and make it a one-party state.

According to him, “The leadership we have now is that of killing and kidnapping in our land. A language hitherto that was not common place in our land; kidnapping, killings, rape is now very common in our land. You see what is happening in Imo. Nobody has been charged to court for attacking the prison and that shows you that something more than what you and I know is going on. Look at President Bola Tinubu, so, he held Lagos to ransom for good 24 years.

“He has now plotted how to take over Nigeria and like some people will tell me, are we not heading to a one-party state? Look at the confusion in PDP and other parties, look at the confusion there. So, we have the fundamental problems of reorganization, reorientation to be able to see how do you go forward without a vision.”

Speaking further, Ulasi argued that the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi indirectly helped Tinubu become President.

He lamented that Igbos are now 20 years behind in Nigeria’s politics.

“Can you imagine Obasanjo who was supporting Peter Obi more than the Igbo but yet Igbo voted for him but we couldn’t translate that vote to power. I had major press conference against Peter Obi, today he sees me anywhere, he embraces me, we talk.

“I said if Igbo give you all their votes, will you be President and they did and you cannot use it to be President and its Tinubu that you are helping to be President and it came to pass. We are now 20 years behind but everywhere you go, you will be hearing Obi, Obi, Obi. Is that all? Is that our achievement?” Ulasi said.