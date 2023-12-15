There Is No Crisis In Rivers State – Fubara Tells Investors

Governor Siminalayi Fubara reassured investors on Friday that there is no crisis in Rivers State despite the political unrest that has caused several resignations from his cabinet in the previous 24 hours.

Furbara told investors that Rivers State is a very safe and secure environment to invest while speaking at the flag off of the 20,000 housing unit kickoff in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Fubara said, “Rivers State is a haven for investment. What we are doing today is to let the world know; not what you hear on the radio or what you see on the screen of television, ‘Rivers State is not safe, there is a crisis’. Rivers State is safe and secure for anybody anywhere to come and invest, your investment is safe in our hands.”

Fubara also assured the people of the state that his administration is not interested in battling anyone and will stand up for them.

Naija News reports that the governor’s attempt to woo investors comes amid ongoing political tension in the state over the rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

The enduring political turmoil in the state, stemming from the disagreement between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has caused division in the state House of Assembly.

Twenty-seven legislators who were previously members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier this week. But following the defection, Assembly member Edison Ehie, the factional leader of the assembly, declared their seats vacant.

The governor’s comment comes also as mass resignation continues to hit his cabinet.