N’Assembly Urges IG To Improve Security Nationwide

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs has called on the Minister of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police to take decisive measures to enhance the country’s security.

During the joint session in Abuja to review the 2024 budget, co-chairs Abdulhamid Madori and Abubakar Yalleman emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding lives and property, asserting that it is a fundamental duty of any government.

The committee stressed the urgency for the Nigerian police to meet the expectations placed upon them.

Yalleman, in particular, emphasized the commitment of the National Assembly to take necessary actions to ensure the improvement of the Nigeria Police’s performance.

“We will do justice to the budget and ensure that our police force and all supporting institutions are able to function as effectively and efficiently as possible,” he said.

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the ministry and various institutions to ensure the effective fulfilment of their responsibilities in maintaining internal security.

Gaidam specifically identified funding as a significant challenge confronting the police force.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, asserted his commitment to transforming the prevailing narrative.

He outlined his vision for a police force strategically equipped to combat crime and address security concerns across the diverse communities of the nation.

Expressing optimism, Egbetokun believed that with the backing of the National Assembly and the entire nation, there is potential for substantial improvement in the country’s overall security situation.