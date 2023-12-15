IPOB Makes Demands Amidst Supreme Court’s Failure To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has opposed Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s suggestion of amnesty, deeming it irrelevant to their cause and objectives.

IPOB asserts that it is a self-determination group, not a militant organization, and has not engaged in armed conflict with the Nigerian government.

While grateful for support for their leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s release, IPOB urges Ohanaeze Ndigbo to advocate for a UN-supervised referendum on the South East’s future in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that IPOB made demands from the Federal Government amidst the ruling of the Supreme Court which denied Kanu’s release.

IPOB’s statement read, “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, worldwide disagrees with the statement of Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanu, who was appealing to the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and grant IPoB members Amnesty.

“As much as we appreciate his call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his request for the Federal Government of Nigeria to grant IPoB members Amnesty is misguided, baseless, and lacks understanding.

“What IPoB needs is the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, and a UN-supervised Biafra Referendum.

“We totally disagree with Ohaneze Ndigbo and Chief Iwanyanwu, on their call of a baseless amnesty because IPoB members are not militants and criminals waging war against Nigeria.

“We are a self-determination agitation group. We have not waged war against the Federal government of Nigeria irrespective of all their provocations. We are not fighting to control our vast resources. We are unarmed freedom fighters for the sovereignty and Independence of the people of Biafra to save our lives.”