2023 AFCON: Salomon Kalou Expresses Fear Over Super Eagles

Ivory Coast retired forward, Salomon Kalou, has acknowledged that the presence of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the same group as his country is a serious concern.

Salomon Kalou, who suffered the prowess of the Super Eagles in the 2013 AFCON, which Nigeria won after beating Ivory Coast in the knockout stage, described the Eagles as a dangerous team in AFCON.

The Super Eagles have been grouped in Group A of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside the hosts, Ivory Coast. The other two countries in the group are Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

After 2006, when Egypt hosted and won the AFCON, no country has hosted and won it, a trend Ivory Coast is aiming to stop.

Unfortunately, they will have to go through the Super Eagles in the group stage as they seek their third AFCON title after winning it in 1992 and 2015.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles are aiming for their fourth AFCON after winning the tournament’s 1980, 1994, and 2013 editions.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast meeting in the group stage will take place at the 60,000-seat Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on January 18.

In an interview with CAFonline, Salomon Kalou noted that Group A comprises good teams, especially Nigeria.

“Firstly, it’s a group made up of very good teams, starting with Nigeria which is a very dangerous side. At each AFCON, the Super Eagles show great potential.

“During the last edition, Equatorial Guinea did well, and Guinea Bissau may be the surprise of the group.

“We will have to respect all the teams and above all, win the first match to start the competition well because that is where everything starts from,” the former Chelsea forward said.