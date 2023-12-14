Why Many Bible Scholars Believe Jesus Is Most Likely To Come Back On October 1st – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said many bible scholars believe that Jesus Christ might return to earth on October 1 of a year, which is still unknown to them.

Naija News learnt that the clergyman made this known in a video played at the homecoming reception ceremony organised for the just recalled Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sharafa Tunji-Ishola, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ishola, a former Minister of Mines and Steel, was made an Ambassador by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, in January 2021 and recalled on August 31, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the homecoming reception in a video recording, Adeboye appreciated Ishola for the invitation to the Nigeria House in the UK.

Pastor Adeboye expressed optimism that Nigeria has a glorious future irrespective of its current situation, saying God is interested in the nation.

Speaking further, Adeboye said God was behind the scene when October 1 was chosen as Independent Day by Nigeria’s fathers of democracy, adding it is the most amazing date in the biblical calendar.

He said, “I have visited many of these nations, and I have been welcomed by Ambassadors and this is the first time ever that I will be invited by an Ambassador to the UK. Even though the Redeemed Christian Church of God started here in Britain in the year 1983, this is the first time ever that I will be invited to the Nigeria house in the UK.

“I have always wondered what the Nigeria House in the UK looks like, so this is what it looks like and I am very grateful for the honour.

“Nigeria is a very special country. It will amaze you to know that the most amazing date in the Biblical calendar is October 1. That is the day that is called – the feast of trumpets – and many Bible scholars believe that the most likely date that Jesus will come back again to earth will be October 1, but the year we don’t know.

“The Bible says when Jesus will come back it will be with the sound of the trumpet and the day for the feast of trumpet is to start on October 1.

“Now when you consider that, you will know that God was behind the scene when our fathers (some of whom are now gone) were choosing October 1 as the day for our independence and this could explain why Nigeria has gone through so much turbulence. Sometimes when you think by tomorrow there will be no more Nigeria, you will wake up the next day and still find out that Nigeria is still standing.

“No matter what is happening in Nigeria today, I firmly believe that we have a glorious future. God has a very special interest in our nation Nigeria and I want you to be encouraged.”