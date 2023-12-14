Video: Reactions As Child Comedienne, Emmanuella Rocks Spaghetti Black Dress With High Slit

Popular Nigerian child comedienne, Emanuella, has sparked mixed reactions online with a viral video of her dancing while rocking a spaghetti black dress with a high slit.

Naija News reports that while some social media users expressed surprise over how much Emmanuella has grown, others claim that she needs to be cautioned and showed their displeasure with her dance moves.

@okcontractor wrote: “Good to see she’s growing up…. I’m proud of her, she’s been able to achieve a lot and make her mark in the field of skit making…..Emmanuella is an OG in skitmaking,give her her flowers”

@backarray wrote: “She’s allegedly 13 years old and clearly a minor. Bloggers should act responsibly and cautious in amplifying her videos. Not everything she posts is worth sharing for the sake of silly pedo-comments.”

@peaceful_baddie wrote: “She has a nice body but I will advice her to stay off of social media since she’s still a minor cause all these p8dophile men still exist pls”

@Yourdrpraise wrote: “Lol, let a child be treated as a child, she doesn’t take herself to be a child anymore, she needs discipline”

@IsdoreChima wrote: “How old is this girl again ? Is she up to 18? Now I think she’s doing too much at her age ,she should be focused on her education and not wearing stuff that shows her cleavage at this very young age.”

@deborah wrote: “Please Emmanuel’s stay off social media.. we all see you as our little last born sister.. you are a national treasure.. please 🙏 ehn .. Stay Innocent and graceful always”

@Allezamani wrote: “So with the look of things, Emmanuella is just 14 years old and she’s already sexualizing herself on social media? That is absolutely wrong, her parents or guardian should caution her lifestyle thoroughly, the fact that she became a celebrity at a very young age, does not make her an adult at just the age of 14.”

@nnechimanada wrote: “This girl is just 13, the Comments from some men on this post just makes me sick, who raised u people.”

@thomas wrote: “She herself should be cautioned on the kind of posts she makes. Because these perverse generation of ladies are only interested in displaying their nudity online. And this is exactly what she’s started. She shouldn’t attract evil to herself and later start looking for someone to blame.”