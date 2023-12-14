Rivers Crisis: PDP Writes INEC Over 25 Vacant Assembly Seats After Mass Lawmakers Defection

On Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced that it had formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the 25 open seats in the Rivers House of Assembly.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, 27 lawmakers who were believed to be allies to the state’s immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, left the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP then requested that the speaker of the Rivers legislature, Edison Ehie, promptly declare the lawmakers’ seats void.

In a statement released after PDP NWC meeting that held on Wednesday, the party requested that the electoral authority hold elections in the impacted constituencies.

The demand of the party was based on section 109 (1) of the constitution, which outlines the criteria for a legislator to be removed from their position in the parliament.

A statement released by the party’s NWC read, “That the Party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vacated their seats by their action.

“That the Party officially demand that INEC should within the Constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh election into the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Every step necessary available in a democracy to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State are protected and not appropriated under any circumstance whatsoever.”