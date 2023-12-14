Nnamdi Kanu: We Have Had Enough Of Your Blackmail – IPOB Warns Nigerian Police Ahead Of Friday Judgement

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has on Thursday claimed that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is blackmailing its members ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s case at the Supreme Court.

The group made the claim while dismissing reports that the police raided Eastern Security Network (ESN) camps in Imo and Anambra states.

The spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful insisted that contrary to reports, ESN has no camps in the areas.

The group warned Nigeria security forces to stop blackmailing ESN and IPOB in a bid to prove that they are doing their jobs.

The statement reads in part, “As expected, Nigeria Police Force started their blackmail against IPOB as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case at the Supreme Court of Nigeria is approaching this Friday.

“Their fabricated and fallacious claims of raiding ESN camp is a lie and propaganda targeted at blackmailing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, December 15, 2023. Moreso, to put fears on Ndigbo who are coming home for the Christmas season.

“It is unfortunate that the Nigerian government with her amateur blackmailer Security Forces can easily be predicted.

“What has stopped Nigeria Joint Security Forces from invading the known camps of those criminals if they are not working together?

“We are warning the Nigeria Compromised Security Forces to stop blackmailing ESN and IPOB to prove they are working. No ESN camp was involved in the shambolic attack as claimed by Nigeria joint Security Forces.

“Enough of the Nigeria Police unfounded blackmail against IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is enough. The release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Supreme Court on December 15, 2023, is both sacrosanct and paramount.”