Highlights Of Major Decisions Taken During FEC Meeting In Aso Rock Emerge

The highlights of decisions taken during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have emerged.

Naija News reports that the meeting took place on Wednesday inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The FEC meeting, which usually takes place on Mondays under the Tinubu administration, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, ministers and other cabinet members.

Below are the major highlights of the FEC meeting.

i. The council decided to exclude tertiary educational institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions opposed during the previous administration.

ii. The armed forces might also be considered for exclusion pending an integrity test of the IPPIS platform.

iii. The Government pledged to reassess duty waivers granted to companies involved in backward integration. Despite its initial good intentions, this policy has resulted in a staggering N1.3 trillion loss in revenue this year alone. In 2021, the government incurred a loss of N2.29 trillion; in 2020, it amounted to N779.74 billion.

iv. Given that these waivers are legally sanctioned, the government aims to initiate the review by examining the operating laws. This step is crucial to addressing revenue gaps and financing the N27 trillion budget next year.