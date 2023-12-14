Erik Ten Hag’s Possible Replacement As Man United Manager Revealed Amid Dismissal Talks

Erik ten Hag may soon lose his managerial job at Manchester United as British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly making plans for a replacement.

Naija News understands that Ratcliffe is about to take control of football operations at the English Premier League side with a 25 per cent stake worth £1.3 billion.

Reports according to The Sun claimed that Ratcliffe met recently with former Chelsea manager, Graham Potter to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United.

If the Red Devils’ poor form fails to improve, Ratcliffe will be compelled to reevaluate the situation, although he will not dismiss Ten Hag right away.

Naija News reports that United’s Champions League campaign ended this week as they finished at the bottom of their group, failing to progress to the UCL Round of 16.

Furthermore, the team currently occupies sixth place in the Premier League table, setting the stage for a crucial showdown against Liverpool this weekend.

The iconic figure of Arsenal, Thierry Henry, has expressed his concerns for the French star and talented forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe, suggesting that he should continue his journey with the Ligue 1 club until the conclusion of the season.

Naija News reports that Henry’s advice arises amidst speculations that Mbappe might depart PSG in January.

The French captain has been associated with a potential move to Real Madrid for more than two years.

Nevertheless, Mbappe has rejected Madrid’s advances twice, demonstrating his commitment to PSG.

However, recent reports have surfaced, indicating that Mbappe could depart during the winter transfer window if Madrid is prepared to meet the required transfer fee.

“If I’m Kylian Mbappe, I’m not going. You want to finish what you started.

Story continues below advertisement



“Why would you want to leave? You still have to win the league. He loves PSG, you have to understand that. He loves his club, he’s from there… I want him to stay until the end,” Henry said on CBS Sports.