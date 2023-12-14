Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 14th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1245 and sell at N1260 on Wednesday 13th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1245 Selling Rate N1260

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 852 Selling Rate 853

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The stakeholders in the Downstream Petroleum sub-sector have reassured Nigerians that there will be a significant decrease in the pump price of petrol, also known as fuel.

They are optimistic that the ongoing crises in the energy sector will be resolved soon.

According to the businessmen, petrol prices will drop once the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State resumes operations in January.

Naija News reports that the National President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NOGASA, Kenneth Korie, and Dr. Billy Harry, his PETROAN counterpart, separately gave these assurances after the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom State chapters of the two industry regulatory bodies.

On Tuesday, the event took place at the Ibom Icon Hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. With utmost confidence, they affirmed that they are entirely confident that the prices of petroleum products will decrease once the refineries become operational again in January.

Korie credited the surge in fuel prices to the importation factor and emphasized the significance of rehabilitating and upgrading the refineries in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri to reduce product prices.