Bayelsa State Govt Protest Against Bayelsa United’s Shirt Deal

The Bayelsa State Government has distanced itself from the shirt sponsorship agreement between Bayelsa United and Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

The state government said the deal which was made to cover the remaining part of the 2023–2024 NPFL season was an embarrassment to Bayelsa state.

In a statement released on behalf of the state’s governor, Douye Diri, his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, claimed that the government was unaware of any agreement involving the state-owned club and that it had neither approved nor endorsed any such agreement during the current football season.

“The state Governor, Senator Diri, expresses surprise and embarrassment over reports of a new kit sponsorship deal signed by the state-owned football team, Bayelsa United. The Governor wishes to unequivocally place on record that he is not aware of any such deal involving Bayelsa United and Halkin Exploration and Production Limited”, the statement reads.

“Governor Diri has consequently directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, and the Bayelsa United chairman, Ebiki Timitimi, to immediately halt the process pending the conclusion of a full-scale investigation into the matter.”

The reaction of the Bayelsa state government against this deal is said to be because of the existing bad relationship between the state and Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

The company reportedly acquired Bayelsa state-government-owned Oil Mining Lease 46, which is also known as the Atala Oilfield.

Governor Diri agitated against the Department of Petroleum Resources’ decision to terminate the OML 46 license in April 2020, calling the oilfield “a prized asset of the state.”

The government claimed that a preliminary investigation had shown that the agreement disregarded due diligence and the necessary clearances from relevant authorities.