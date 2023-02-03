Bayelsa United Docked Three Points, Fined 1.75 Million Naira

The Nigeria Professional Football League side, Bayelsa United have been docked three points and three goals by the league’s interim management committee.

Bayelsa United had to suffer this punishment due to rule violations during their 1-1 draw against Doma United on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

The team was also told to play future home games at Yenagoa’s Samson Siasia Stadium behind closed doors and fined N1,750,000 for three different violations that led to an attack on match officials after the game.

According to a statement issued by the league’s Head of Operations, Davison Owumi, the team was fined for failing to provide match officials with enough security before and after the game and for failing to stop unauthorized people from entering restricted areas.

The statement read: “You are in breach of Rule B8.21 of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Premier Football League, in that, Wednesday 1st of February, 2023, in the course of match Day 5 Fixture: Bayelsa United vs. Doma United, you failed to provide adequate security for the match officials before, during and after a match; which resulted in the assault of the match official.”

The IMC decided that immediate judicial action must also be taken against the radical Joseph Zidougha, also known as One Man Riot, who was apprehended in connection with the officials’ assault.

On Thursday, Bayelsa United confirmed Zidougha’s arrest on their official Twitter account and insisted that the suspected hoodlum is not affiliated with the club.

Bayelsa United’s five points in five games would be reduced to two points as a result of the punishment, moving them up to eighth place in their group.