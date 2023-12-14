Adegoke Fayoade Resumes As New Lagos Police Commissioner (See His Full Profile)

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has assumed duty at the Lagos State Police Command. He takes over from AIG Idowu Owohunwa who has since been redeployed as AIG Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

CP Fayoade, an indigene of Ila-Orangun in Osun State joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992. He holds a B.A. Education/History from the Lagos State University and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Lagos. He equally holds an LLB from the National Open University of Nigeria.

He has attended courses home and abroad, some of which include: Criminal Justice Administration at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York, USA; Adopting Community Policing Ethos in Training Academy, USIP, Washington DC, USA; Leadership and Senior Management Course, Police Staff College, Jos; Leveraging International Police Cooperation Organizations for Countering Violent Extremism, Abu-Dhabi; and the Senior Executive Course 45 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

CP Fayoade was a two-time winner of Best Divisional Police Officer in Africa, awarded in The Hague, Netherlands and Nairobi, Kenya in 2007 and 2013 while he was DPO Ilupeju and Victoria Island respectively.

He was also a recipient of the Lagos State Government Honour Award for Excellence in 2013 while he was DPO Victoria Island; two-time winner of the Meritorious Award on Crime Fighting from the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria; and Youth Motivation Award by the National Association of Nigerian Students.

As a younger officer, he served in Taraba, Akwa-Ibom and Abia States.

His other previous postings include: Commandant, Police Training College, Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State; Area Commander, Ota Area Command, Ogun State where he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Oto Awori Community; DCP Maritime Command, Lagos; DCP Administration at Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos; and DCP State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos.

Upon his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police in September, 2022 he was deployed as CP Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja from where he proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, earning him Member of the National Institute (mni) in December 2023.

A statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin urged the people of Lagos to give CP Fayoade maximum support in the discharge of his duty of piloting the affairs of safety and security of lives and property in the state.