2024 Governorship: Obaseki Speaks On Candidate He Will Support

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has promised to back any candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) selects for the 2024 governorship election.

During a PDP meeting in Abuja, Obaseki emphasized harmony with Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu, dispelling rumors of discord.

The governor said, “There is no issue between me and my deputy and he is here; he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a freeborn of Edo State, and he can contest.”

On who he will support for the governorship election, Obaseki said, “I will support whoever the party supports.”

The PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, in his statement disclosed that all stakeholders in Edo State have agreed to work together.

Damagum said, “We have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution. But in conclusion, Edo is now one family.”

One of the aspirants, Asue Ighodalo, while speaking at the meeting said the PDP is set to win the next election in the state.

He stated, “The leadership of the party all spoke well and they spoke in line of unity for the party. We are all very happy coming out of that meeting. Our people should expect continuous great governance for our state and continuous good governance from the PDP.”