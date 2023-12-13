Two-Year-Old Delta Boy Killed By NDLEA’s Stray Bullet Laid To Rest

The two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonria, who lost his life to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives in Delta State, has been laid to rest.

The tragic incident occurred on July 13, 2023, in the Okpanam area during an NDLEA raid, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ivan and injury to his sibling, who had just returned from school to their mother’s shop.

In a Wednesday conversation with The PUNCH correspondent in Asaba, Delta State, Fidelis Omhonria, the deceased’s father, expressed the family’s struggle during this challenging time.

Omhonria said, “We just finished the funeral service now at the St. Vienna Catholic church, DBS Road.

“And he has been laid to rest at the burial ground. He has gone to his maker. Our concern now is how to treat the child (his sibling).

“NDLEA from operational headquarters and others were present at the burial ground, and they are helping us to fast-track the visa to the United States for further treatment.

“The Delta State Government has written to the US embassy to fast-track the process so that the boy can go for treatment.

“Only God can console us at this time. Let God take control and care for our other son, who has an issue in his eyes. He’s now one year and a few months.”

Fidelis Omhonria urged Nigerians to continue offering prayers for his family, particularly during this challenging period, expressing hope that his son with the eye injury will experience health improvement.