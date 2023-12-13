Tinubu Swears In ICPC Chairman, FCSC Chairman, Members

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in the Chairman and members of the Federal Civil Service Commission, (FCSC).

Naija News reports that the FCSC chairman and members were sworn in on Wednesday during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the State House in Abuja.

Those sworn in include Professor Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman and Dr. Dauda Jalo, Edet Eyoma, Chamberlain Nwele, Rufus Godwins and Dr. Adamu Hussein as members.

Other members of the commission confirmed by the Senate include Aminu Nabegu, Hindatu Abdullahi, Shehu Aliyu, Odekunle Rukiyat, Princess Sarah Adebisi, and Dr. Festus Oyebade.

The new FCSC leadership commenced work on November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership on November 29, 2023.

The president also swore in Musa Aliyu As the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).