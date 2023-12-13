Pro-Wike Lawmakers React To Rivers Assembly Demolition

A group of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule has condemned the demolition of the assembly complex by the state government.

Naija News earlier reported that the political crisis in Rivers State took another turn on Wednesday as the state government demolished the House of Assembly Complex for a purported renovation.

Speaking on the matter in a chat with Channels Television, the spokesperson for the group, George Alabo, expressed shock over the demolition and described the exercise as a rape of the history of the state’s legislative arm.

Alabo said the lawmakers would not be disturbed by the antics of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He said that all the documents and archives of the Assembly since inception were destroyed in the demolition, “erasing” the history of the state’s legislature.

He said, “We woke up this morning and we were told that the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex which has housed the activities of the House of Assembly for many years is being brought down alongside all our documents, alongside all our archives, alongside, alongside all our belongings, alongside the entire records of the Rivers State House of Assembly to date, everything is being brought down.

“No notice, no warning, people on ground were kicked away, there was no opportunity to rescue anything. The history of the house of assembly from inception has just been brought down, that is what we are talking about now.

“Our archives, our legislative department, our legal department, our library, all our records, the entire history of the house of assembly has just been brought down in one fell swoop, that is the sorry state we have found ourselves.

“It is sad but we are not worried, we are unbothered but what has happened is a rape on history, history has just been murdered but it is fine, we will not be deterred.”