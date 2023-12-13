Ondo Assembly Yet To Receive Letter Transmitting Power To Deputy As Akeredolu Returns To Germany Over Ailing Health

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is set to take over the governorship seat as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returns to Germany over his worsening health condition.

The development comes as the Ondo State Assembly is yet to receive an official handover letter from Governor Akeredolu, who is billed to commence his medical leave on Wednesday December 13 (today).

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu will commence another medical leave on Wednesday as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Tuesday, communicated the commencement of another medical leave and power transfer to his deputy in line with constitutional provisions. In his absence, the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume responsibilities as acting Governor.

Recall that in November, the speaker of the state assembly Olamide Oladiji, alongside leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), met with President Bola Tinubu over the leadership tussle in the state.

Oladiji revealed that the deputy governor was required to write an undated resignation letter before taking office and that the meeting decided to end all impeachment procedures and legal cases emanating from the party’s power play.

However, the resolutions had not been carried out since the feuding parties refused to withdraw their court cases.

Despite promising to transmit a formal handover letter to the State Assembly officially, Punch Newspaper reports that as of Tuesday evening, the Assembly, which held a closed-door session on Tuesday, had yet to receive any letter from Akeredolu.

A source revealed that the Assembly might be forced to adopt the doctrine of necessity if they do not get the letter from Akeredolu.

The unnamed source at the State Assembly was quoted by Punch Newspaper to have said “The President, during the meeting held on Monday, directed that the House should get the letter transferring power to Aiyedatiwa, if they couldn’t get the letter from the governor; the House should adopt the Doctrine of Necessity.

Story continues below advertisement



“They (the lawmakers) deliberated on the matter of the presidential directive, but I am sure the House will come out with something tomorrow (Wednesday). But as I am talking to you, the governor’s letter has not reached the Assembly.”