Nnamdi Kanu: You Have Made A Costly Mistake By Getting Gov Nwifuru Involved In Your Indictment – Ohanaeze To IPOB

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that the governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru is not involved in any plot trying to stop the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group noted that the Ebonyi governor is a committed Igbo political leader who would not work against the possible release of Kanu.

Recall that IPOB had released some names of top Igbo politicians working against Kanu’s release and Nwifuru was named among the perpetrators of the plot.

However, the factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said indicting Nwifuru was a costly mistake.

A statement by Isiguzoro reads: “Our attention is drawn to the indictments by IPOB that some highly placed political elites have been holding clandestine and nocturnal meetings against the possible release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“However, we are certain that Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, is not involved in this plot.

“There must be a mix-up somewhere, and we believe it’s a costly mistake to get an innocent man involved in this indictment.”

“While the organisation clarifies that they do not speak on behalf of the Governor of Ebonyi, they believe that it is the responsibility of Igbo leadership to exonerate an innocent man whose name may have been wrongly implicated.

“We assure IPOB that Governor Nwifuru remains concerned about the welfare and well-being of residents and indigenous people of Ebonyi State.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru’s commitment to serving his people and driving development in Ebonyi State has been widely recognised, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands behind his integrity and leadership.”