Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 13th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 13th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The ailing Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, is returning to Germany for further treatment. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, in a statement on Tuesday, said Akeredolu would transmit a letter to the state House of Assembly handing over power to his deputy, Lucy Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor.

The Guardian: With the recent spike in the cost of pharmaceutical products nationwide, the menace of fake and substandard drugs has also hit a new record – raising fresh posers on the regulatory duties of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Vanguard: WITH the 2024 federal budget going through legislative process at the National Assembly, the price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light, yesterday, dropped to $76.53 per barrel, from over $88 per barrel in the global oil market, presenting a major threat to the execution of next year’s budget.

The Nation: In another attempt to end the inefficient operation of the electricity distribution chain and ownership crisis in many of the eleven Distribution Companies (DisCos), the government has decided to sell off its 40 per cent shares in the firms.

Daily Trust: The condition of dozens of abducted students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State and those of Dutsinma, Katsina State, is not known following the killing of bandits’ leader Ali Kachalla in an airstrike on Monday.

