Zlatan Ibrahimovic Officially Returns To AC Milan

Legendary Swedish footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has returned to AC Milan as an advisor to the club’s management.

AC Milan’s owners, the RedBird Capital Partners, confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to the club on Monday, months after injury forced him to retire from football at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

According to the American investment organization RedBird, Ibrahimovic will “serve as a senior advisor to AC Milan ownership and senior management.”

In addition, RedBird has included the 42-year-old Swedish football icon in its “sports and media and entertainment investment portfolio” as an “Operating Partner.”

Ibrahimovic will be responsible for “player development and high-performance training, advancing AC Milan’s global brand and commercial interests, and supporting special projects of strategic importance, including the club’s new stadium,” according to RedBird.

In addition to assisting the company in identifying and evaluating potential new investments, Ibrahimovic will provide business consulting, digital content strategies, and strategic brand-building activities to RedBird portfolio companies.

Recall that Ibrahimovic made a major contribution to Milan’s ascent to the top of the Italian football league following his return to the club in 2020. As a result, the squad emerged from the abyss and won the Serie A title in the 2021-2022 season.

Throughout his career, Ibrahimovic won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and France, but his only notable European achievement was winning the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017.