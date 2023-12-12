You Are Narrow-minded, Bigoted For Condemning Igbos Decision To Develop Lagos – Ohanaeze Knocks Bode George

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has berated a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George over a statement asking why Igbos are focused on developing Lagos instead of their own states.

The group described the elder statesman submission as bigoted, narrow-thinking and self-serving.

Speaking via a statement by its Publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said they would have ignored George’s comments but that could give validity to a whimsical figment of a transactional imagination.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the remarks credited to Chief Bode George as to why the Igbo couldn’t focus on developing their own states instead of Lagos. George went on to ask what stops Iwuanyanwu from developing the Igbo land instead of developing Lagos? And given the pervasive problem of widespread poverty among Nigerians, the subject chosen by Iwuanyanwu shouldn’t be the main focus,” Ogbonnia said.

Speaking further, Ogbonnia described the support to the policies and programmes of the Lagos State Government by George as both curious and misdirected, wondering why an elder statesman would query an ethnic group for their loyalty, allegiance, commitment and development of the former capital of Nigeria.

“The George theory will also query why other Nigerians are obligated to the development of Abuja to give it the required international status. For George to suggest that the Igbo erred by contributing to the development of Lagos is not only unstatesmanly, bigoted, narrow-thinking and self-serving, but also stands at variance with the ethics and decorum of a man who has benefited immensely from the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“George alluded to the prevailing pervasive poverty in the country and in his judgment, believes that destruction of peoples’ property in Lagos is an antidote to poverty.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has watched with dismay, the selective vocality of Chief George when many parts of the Alaba International Market were destroyed, George was mute. When there was intimidation of voters in Lagos State, George was mute, among several others.

“The Igbo will remain broad-minded, hardworking, law-abiding, forward-looking, dynamic and courageous, even in the face of daunting challenges,” he added.