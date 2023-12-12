Wizkid Pays Surprise Visit To MC Oluomo [Video]

Grammy award winner, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, paid a surprise visit to the home of the chairman of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo, who shared the video on his Instagram page on Tuesday, stated that he had a dynamic conversation with the singer, attesting to his magnetic personality.

The NURTW official added that the Grammy winner brightened his day with his captivating charm and humble nature, almost unexpected for a music icon like him.

He wrote, “Today, the illustrious music icon, Ayo Balogun, more commonly known as Wizkid, paid me an unexpected visit, brightening my day with his captivating charm and humble nature.

“As a pillar of the Nigerian music industry, his presence radiated an unmatchable blend of raw talent and humility.

“Our dynamic conversation was a testament to his magnetic personality, leaving a lasting impression. His stories about musical influences and personal development struck a chord, providing a unique perspective into his extraordinary success.

“This visit, which underscored his authentic connection with his fans, left me marvelling at his musical prowess and consistent warmth, further solidifying my respect and admiration for this musical titan. Ka sha maa se da a da.”

Watch the video of the visit below.