Turkish Club President Arrested For Punching FIFA Badged Referee

Faruk Koca, the president of a Turkish club, MKE Ankaragucu, who pushed a FIFA badged referee, Halil Umut Meler, after a Turkish League game on Monday night, has been arrested.

The hosts, MKE Ankaragucu, took an early lead in their Super Lig match on Monday night, but after 50 minutes, one of their players was sent off.

Caykur Rizespor equalized in the 97th minute after another player was sent out, and as soon as the whistle blew and the game ended in a 1-1 draw, there was an outbreak of law and order.

Meler came onto the field and smacked the match referee to the ground, and the referee was struck multiple times while lying on the turf, breaking his nose and breaking his cheek.

On Tuesday, he was seen wearing a neck brace and lying in a hospital bed with a swollen face.

Meler was expected to be released from Acibadem Hospital on Wednesday, according to chief physician Mehmet Yorubulut, who stated that Meler had not experienced any brain damage.

According to Justice Minister, Yilmaz Tunc, Koca and two other individuals have been arrested for “injuring a public official” following statements obtained by prosecutors and the imposition of a judicial control order on three other suspects.

Due to the incident, all games in the Turkish league have been suspended indefinitely.

“Without match officials, there is no football,” Tunc said. “Referees, players, fans, and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.”

He added: “The investigation is continuing meticulously”.