Rivers Exco Approves 2024 N800 Billion Budget Estimates Amid Chaos

Despite ongoing political challenges, Rivers State’s government has agreed on a substantial N800 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

Tagged as the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity’, the plan prioritizes key sectors like infrastructure, education, health, and security.

Information Commissioner in the state, Joe Johnson and State Secretary, Tammy Danagogo highlighted the extensive discussions and considerations that shaped the budget proposal.

The budget aims to renew hope among citizens and continue the state’s progress in infrastructure and human capital development.

This comes hours after twenty-seven lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule, alleged loyalists of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, officially switched their allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who instigated the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara have cited internal divisions within the PDP as the primary motive behind their decision to defect to the APC.

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Enemi Alabo, giving reason for the defection pointed to ongoing legal disputes related to the party’s secretaryship, expressing frustration over the inability to establish communication with the party at the national level.

The lawmaker highlighted the challenges Rivers State PDP members faced, including burning the assembly chambers, bullying and intimidation.