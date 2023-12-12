Osimhen Comments On Amunike After Winning 2023 CAF Awards

Napoli and Super Eagles star forward, Victor Osimhen, has expressed his gratitude towards a Nigerian legend and former coach of the Golden Eaglets, Emmanuel Amunike, for his significant contribution to his career.

Osimhen emphasized that without Amunike’s guidance, he would not have achieved the level of success he enjoys today as a football player.

Naija News reports that Osimhen shared these sentiments on Monday night during the CAF Awards ceremony in Morocco, where he was honoured as the African Men’s Footballer of the Year.

“I want to appreciate Emmanuel Amunike, without him, I will not be here.

“Drogba is my role model. I love you all,” the Napoli striker noted.

Naija News reports that Osimhen made history on Monday by breaking a 24-year curse, becoming the first Nigerian player to win the prestigious African Men’s Footballer of the Year award since Nwankwo Kanu’s victory in 1999.

In a tough competition, Osimhen emerged victorious over Egypt and Liverpool star forward, Mohamed Salah and Morocco’s World Cup standout, Achraf Hakimi, to secure the coveted title.

Furthermore, Osimhen was the sole Nigerian player to be included in the CAF 2023 Best XI (Men).

His remarkable journey began in 2015 when he led the Nigerian U-17 team to triumph in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he was honoured with the Golden Boot and the Silver Ball.

It is worth mentioning that Amunike served as the coach of the triumphant Nigerian U-17 team.