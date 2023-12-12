Labour Party Has No Solid Root – Bode George Calls For Peter Obi’s Return To PDP

The former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has urged party stakeholders to woo back the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

According to him, the Labour Party (LP), the platform on which Obi contested for the 2023 presidential election, has no solid root, hence the former PDP member can be talked back to the umbrella camp.

George stated this while addressing journalists earlier, declaring that the Labour Party (LP) was formed out of anger.

He said the party lacked the structure to win national elections.

“The Labour Party doesn’t have the root. I have traversed every state in the country, there is nowhere you will not know or hear about our party, because it carries the full colour of Nigeria.

“The LP was a movement; they don’t have a solid root. LP came out of anger, it doesn’t have the kind of root we have. LP is a wind. Where was Obi? We can still talk to him, if he wants to.

“I have no iota of tribalism in my blood. I stand to fight for inclusiveness for all Nigerians in the political process of this country and especially in this party where some of us have suffered great injustice for the fight of equity and justice for all.

“As leaders of the party, we must not pander towards ethnic affiliation because PDP is the only true national party,” Daily Post quoted George saying.