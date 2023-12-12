‘Governance In Rivers State Is Dead, Fubara Has Departed From The Standard’ – APC Chairman

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of ineffective leadership, poor governance and deviation from the standard of achievements of his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, asserted on Tuesday during an interview on a radio station in Port Harcourt, while reacting to the defection of 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC on Monday.

Okocha described Fubara’s administration as a ‘failed government’, stating he had nothing to show after spending six months in office.

Okocha, who is also the Rivers State representative in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), claimed that governance is dead in Rivers State because Fubara is currently chasing shadows.

The APC chairman added that the party will be organizing a Thanksgiving Service to welcome the 27 PDP lawmakers into the fold of the APC formally.

He said, “Governance in Rivers State is dead. Governor Siminalayi Fubara has departed from the standard, which he said will continue and consolidate. He departed not because he has better ideas, there is nothing new. Those infrastructural developments we all knew about as citizens of the state for which reason former Governor Nyesom Wike was decorated with an award by the then APC government, they are all gone. They are now history. What is new in the past six months?

“In fact, any government that has stayed for 100 days and has nothing to show for it is as good as a failed government.

“That’s the reason 100 days celebration is in place. Now you have done over six months, we can’t see any developmental strides, we can’t see anything new. What we hear in the news are alterations. Governor Sim Fubara has left governance and is now chasing shadows.”