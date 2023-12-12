‘DNA Test Doesn’t Concern Us, It Is Not Part Of Justice For Mohbad’ – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has averred that the demand for DNA test is not part of the justice for the late singer Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the thespian said this while addressing the unending request for a DNA test on Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Recall that the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, made it clear that a DNA test was necessary, insisting that it must be conducted before Mohbad is buried.

Speaking during a live session on Instagram, the actress said she is not interested in the paternity test because it is a family matter and a huge distraction.

She said, “DNA was not part of our justice for Mohbad, so it doesn’t really concern us. But his father came out to say he wants DNA because that was one of the distractions and narratives they brought out, and he wants them to do it since they want to do it.

“Okay, that’s fine. But DNA is a family matter; it has nothing to do with justice for Mohbad.”

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo recently sparked online controversy over the bullying allegations against her.

Naija News reports that Iyabo’s attitude toward her colleague, Laura Ikeji and others in the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show, cast a negative light on her reputation, leading to some Nigerians calling her a bully.

However, a clip from the reality show making the rounds online shows Iyabo Ojo admitting to claims of being a bully.

In the video, the movie star spoke about how Laura felt she was bullying her.

Unbothered about Laura’s claim, the actress said she can be a bully to anyone.