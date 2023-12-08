‘If I Don’t Like You, I Can Bully You’ – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has sparked controversy online over the bullying allegations levelled against her.

Naija News reports that the thespian’s attitude toward her colleague, Laura Ikeji and others in the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show, cast a negative light on her reputation, leading to some Nigerians calling her a bully.

However, a clip from the reality show making the rounds online shows Iyabo Ojo admitting to claims of being a bully.

In the video, the movie star spoke about how Laura felt she was bullying her.

Unbothered about Laura’s claim, the actress said she can be a bully to anyone.

She said, “I can be a bully. If Laura thinks I’m a bully to her, then so be it. If I don’t like you, I can bully you.”

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that Omowunmi, the wife of the late singer Mohbad, has agreed to undergo a DNA test to determine the paternity of her child with the deceased artist.

Mohbad passed away on September 12 and was laid to rest the following day. On September 21, the police exhumed the body of the 27-year-old music star for autopsy, as the circumstances surrounding his death sparked controversies.

Amid these controversies, Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, issued a warning against anyone attempting to bury his son without his approval. He also advocated for a DNA test to be carried out to establish the paternity of Omowunmi’s child.

During a recent conversation with Daddy Freeze, media personality Iyabo asserted that Omowunmi, through her lawyer, has requested the DNA test to be conducted at three specific hospitals.

Iyabo further disclosed that Omowunmi urged her husband’s family to finance the DNA tests, which will also involve a trip to the United States.

According to Iyabo, the family has now consented to these conditions set by Omowunmi for the DNA testing process.