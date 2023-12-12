Chelsea Give Update On Reece James’ Injury

Chelsea’s captain, Reece James, suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Everton, according to a statement from the club.

The game was Reece James’ first match at Goodison Park since November 25, 2022. But after 26 minutes, he had to leave the field due to the injury.

Due to his troubles with injuries throughout the previous two seasons, James, 24, has only appeared in 24 Premier League games since the 2022–2023 season started.

Chelsea who are preparing for a difficult schedule over the Christmas break with five games remaining this year confirmed the nature of James’ injury earlier today, Tuesday 12th December, but didn’t disclose the length of his absence from the club.

A statement from the club reads: “Scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury.

“Reece [James] will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

Reece James missed eight games from August to October after sustaining a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The right-back missed the World Cup in Qatar the year before due to damage to his knee ligaments.

He has now rejoined the likes of Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Trevor Chalobah, Malo Gusto, and Carney Chukwuemeka in the treatment room as coach Mauricio Pochettino continues to struggle to keep his star players fit.

Chelsea have only won once in their last five games and are currently positioned 12th in the standings after seven losses.