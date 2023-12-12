CAF Awards: ‘We Are All Proud’ – Peter Obi Commends Osimhen, Oshoala

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed admiration for Nigerian football talents, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala, commending them on their recent achievements at the CAF Men and Women Footballer of the Year Awards held in Morocco.

Osimhen clinched the title of CAF‘s Men Footballer of the Year, while Oshoala secured her sixth award in the women’s category, an impressive feat in her illustrious career.

On Tuesday, Obi said via his Twitter handle that he was proud of the Napoli and Barcelona attackers.

Obi congratulated both Nigerian athletes for emerging African Players of the Year in the men’s and women’s categories. He expressed pride in their talents and determination, aiming to empower every Nigerian youth to explore and develop their skills, contributing to the nation’s development.

Obi stated, “I like to join all other sports lovers in the country to sincerely congratulate the Nigeria duo of @victorosimhen9 and @AsisatOshoala for emerging African Players of the Year in the Men and Women categories, respectively, this year.

“We are all proud of their awards, which bear witness to their innate talents, passions for growth, and determination for success.

“My sincere desire is that every Nigerian youth will have the needed enablement to explore and develop their talents and skills and live to fulfill their dreams;

“…and by doing so help to contribute to the development of our nation. These things are possible in the New Nigeria we are looking forward to.”