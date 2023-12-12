‘As A Responsible Father, Grant Our Father Bail’ – Children Of Terrorists Negotiator Appeal To Tinubu

The family of Tukur Mamu, publisher of the Desert Herald weekly, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and others for his release on bail due to critical health issues.

Mamu, who had previously acted as a negotiator between terrorists and the government, was arrested by the DSS at the request of the Nigerian Military.

In a statement by his children, they expressed concern over Mamu’s deteriorating health and emphasize the need for immediate medical attention.

According to the statement titled, “A PASSIONATE APPEAL FOR MERCY”, the family said the appeal became necessary because of their father’s deteriorating state of health.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the family of Tukur Mamu, we the children of the above-mentioned person call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio to please in the name of God Almighty and the name of humanity to wade in on the continuous detention of our father and help ensure his bail.

“We are not seeking the discontinuation of our father’s trial but we are passionately pleading for your good office and you as a loving and responsible father to please grant our father administrative bail so that he will urgently do the much-needed surgery.

“As a result of this medical condition, his Indian doctor had recommended the use of a medical device in the night during his sleep to avoid sudden heart failure or heart attack.

“Furthermore, the implanting of the device was a temporary measure as it was recommended that he go for a major surgery that would correct this respiratory imbalance.

“According to his doctor, a significant part of his respiratory system has been blocked and so surgery is urgently required.

“This recommendation and conclusion was about three years ago. It was eventually arranged for him to travel and have the surgery in Cairo, it was in that process and on transit to do the surgery that he was arrested on 6th September 2022.

“While Under DSS detention and because of the same medical crisis he collapsed three times and was admitted at DSS hospital two times but because they don’t have an ENT specialist and facility in their medical centre they graciously took him to another medical centre.

“Furthermore, our father’s two years in the custody of the DSS has complicated his health challenges as he developed High Blood Pressure.

“It is in light of this that we make the following passionate appeal,” the statement said.

“We the children of Tukur Mamu wish to tender our unreserved apologies to anyone whom our father may have offended in the discharge of his duties as a media practitioner”.