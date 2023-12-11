Wike, Uzodinma, Mbah... - IPOB Releases List Of Top Politicians, Others Allegedly Working Against Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused some top politicians, businessmen and traditional rulers from the south of working against the release of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The proscribed group claimed in a statement on Monday that the list was uncovered by its intelligence team.

The IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful who released the list, said the identified persons should be held responsible if Kanu fails to regain his freedom after the anticipated December 15 ruling of the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that those accused of working against the release of the IPOB leader include the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, billionaire businessman, Sir Emeka Offor from Anambra State, and Governors Francis Nwifuru, Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodimma of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states respectively.

Others listed are former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, oil magnate, Arthur Eze and a traditional ruler, HRH Cletus Ilomuanya.

The statement alleged that “The idea to keep our leader, Kanu in detention was brought forward by some” people “in our land who claim to be millionaires and politicians.”

“We call on Biafrans and particularly IPOB members worldwide to hold persons named responsible should anything untoward happen to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and if he is not released on Friday 15th of December, 2023.”

Powerful further appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Supreme Court not to accept the push by the identified persons to keep Kanu in prison.

“Some of these people played active roles in the kidnap and extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria and his continuous illegal detention and we have not forgotten.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Government and the Supreme Court Justices of Nigeria must not oblige those pressuring them not to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally on the 15th of December via the Apex Court’s judgment.

“The Federal Government and the Supreme Court of Nigeria cannot ignore the rule of law and consent to the wishes of selfish individuals working for their pockets and who are also against the Nigerian State.

“This group of men are not only acting wickedly against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but are also sabotaging the image of the Nigerian state. They are enemies of Nigerians and enemies of peace.

“The IPOB movement worldwide calls on the Supreme Court of Nigeria, never to succumb to blackmail and intimidation from greedy people, and fail to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who had been illegally incarcerated for over 30 months,” the statement added.

The IPOB spokesperson added that the group is waiting to see what would be the outcome of the December 15 ruling of the Supreme Court before taking a stand on the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

He added that “Should the Supreme Court fail to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on December 15, 2023, IPOB will equally hold the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Supreme Court Justices responsible, too”.

“We are patiently waiting to see if the Supreme Court Justices will be courageous enough to dispense justice. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime known to law.

“We are not begging for his release because he never committed any crime and has no charge against him. IPOB has endured enough provocations and persecution, and we will not endure the oppression of Nigeria and its security agencies anymore,” it added.