‘Why Amaechi Has Been Silent After Losing APC Ticket To Tinubu’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka who is also an ally of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed why the former Minister has been silent about political activities in the country.

Answering a question on why the former Minister has been indifferent to Rivers State and national politics after losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary to Bola Tinubu, Chukwuemeka disclosed that Amaechi has been busy with some other things.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, he disclosed that the former Minister has been busy with studies at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja and just finished his exams.

Chukwuemeka however assured that Nigerians would start hearing from Amaechi again very soon and urged them to be patient for a little longer.

“The former Minister has been preoccupied with studies at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja. He just finished his Bar Part ll Exams. So Nigerians will begin to hear from him from time to time. I know a lot of people are waiting for him for direction. Let’s keep faith.” he said in the interview.