Tinubu And I Were Tear-Gassed Together When Abacha Was President – Falae

A former Minister of Finance and Olu Abo of Ilu-Oba, Oba Oluyemi Falae has shared his thoughts on President Bola Tinubu’s capability to restructure the country.

According to Falae, the president fought for restructuring during the administration of former president, Sani Abacha.

He disclosed that Tinubu was tear-gassed and sent on exile because of the values he believed in.

The Afenifere chieftain revealed this during an interview on national TV monitored by The Sun.

Falae argued that a politician who fought for restructuring and also tried to implement it when he was governor would definitely not fail to do the same as the president.

According to him, “We were at the barricades together. We were tear gassed together by the Abacha government before I was locked up in prison and Tinubu was driven into exile. We both suffered for these ideas so he understands them as much as I do. And in any case, when he was governor of Lagos, he did try to implement some of those, for example, to generate electricity for the people of Lagos, that is part of the evolution I was talking about, which is the major element of restructuring.

“So a man who understands restructuring, who has fought for it, who has suffered for it, and who has tried to implement it to some extent when he was governor, clearly is very well prepared to understand it and to do something about it because he knows the benefits of restructuring for the whole of the country.”