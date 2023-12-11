Our Members Are Dying, Pay Our Severance Package – Obiano’s Aides To Soludo

Aides of former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano have urged the incumbent, Charles Soludo to pay their severance packages.

The aides made the plea during a reunion meeting held in Awka on Sunday.

According to the aides, no fewer than 42 appointees of Obiano have died within two years of leaving office.

They lamented that their colleagues died without receiving their severance allowances and called on Soludo to facilitate the payment of their severance allowances.

Naija News recalls that Obiano had a month ago, made the same call, insisting that the payment and appointment of some of his aides into Soludo’s government were part of the condition under which Soludo was supported to succeed him.

The Anambra State Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, a former political appointee under Obiano and who was at the function urged the former aides not to despair but to trust in God.

He said even Governor Soludo was a former appointee to Obiano, so there was no reason to panic.

‘You Saw The Economy Standing But It Was Dead’ – Soludo Makes Case For Tinubu On Naira-Dollar Exchange

Meanwhile, Soludo, has defended the country’s current economic situation, saying that President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited a dead economy.

Naija News reports that Soludo stated this while commenting on the current naira-dollar exchange during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday night.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) faulted the apex bank for illegally printing money in total violation of the 2007 Act governing the financial institution.

He maintained that Tinubu inherited a dead economy many Nigerians saw as standing.

He said, “We must realize where we were coming from. We sat here in this country and saw the monetary authorities literally printing money. And to prevent us from getting to where we are today, that was why we had an explicit clause that prevented the Central Bank from landing recklessly, granting ways and means to the federal government.

“We explicitly put into the law that you can’t grant the federal government more than 5% of the previous year’s actual revenue. And that so granted must be retired by the end of the year in which it was granted. And when the federal government fails to retire, the central bank is forbidden by that law from further advancing ways and means. That was the law 2007 act of the Central Bank.

“But we sat all of us Nigerians watching the CBN illegally and brazenly violating that act year on year and kept on printing money. That is when advance money is not backed by nothing; you just credit the federal government with trillions N 4 trillion, N10 trillion, N15 trillion and we kept going.

“I said it before. This particular government inherited a dead economy from a micro economic point of view, this government inherited a dead horse that was seen standing but people didn’t know that it was dead. I think it’s important for Nigerians to understand this.”