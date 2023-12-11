NSCDC Sets New Condition For Personnel’s Promotion

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has highlighted certain conditions for promoting its personnel.

According to the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, personnel will be subjected to a career course for promotion, and whoever fails three times will be withdrawn from service.

Naija News understands that Audi stated this during the commencement of a five-day training in Abuja on Monday, December 11.

He stated that starting in 2024, these courses would serve as the primary criteria for promoting officers and men within the Corps. This decision, he said, aims to enhance development through an optimized and harmonized curriculum.

“If you fail three times you will be withdrawn from the service and this is to take effect from next year. It is to instil discipline and focus as you must conduct yourselves according to the rule of law, which involves obeying rules and regulations of the service,” Daily Trust quoted Audi saying.

He noted further that the training would include measures to combat the current insecurity in the country.

“This workshop is apt, germane and central to the development of this service, and we all know training brings about productivity in service. Discipline starts from training so we must leverage this to inculcate discipline in personnel,” the NSCDC boss stated.

Audi mentioned that the training schools within NSCDC have implemented a standardized curriculum in order to enhance operational efficiency.

Consequently, he urged the personnel to focus on their training and disseminate the knowledge acquired to their colleagues in their respective commands.

A representative of Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung in Nigeria, Marija Peran, emphasized that the training aligns with the government’s priorities.

She highlighted that the workshop included a pre-testing phase for the enhanced curriculum, focusing on optimization and harmonization for administrators, training institutions, and colleges.

Notably, the NSCDC was the first agency to test the developed manuals. Peran further explained that while the manuals may vary across agencies, this curriculum’s subject matters serve as a common ground for all.

She urged participants to share their knowledge with colleagues in their respective state commands, emphasizing the importance of the five subject matters covered in the training. This training demonstrates the NSCDC’s commitment to fostering inter-agency cooperation and enhancing overall security in the country.

“No security agency can do this alone, so it is important to utilise the existing synergies between security agencies. The security challenges in the country are complex so there is the need to work together, better and find ways to have more impact in working together,” she added.