Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 11th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 11th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is set to start producing Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, and JetA1 or aviation fuel in January 2024, while the production of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, is being delayed by the supply of crude oil in installments.

The Guardian: President Bola Tinubu has reneged on one of the legal and moral demands on public office holders to declare their assets upon the assumption of office, for transparency purposes. More than six months after assumption of office, taking oath of office and swearing allegiance to State and the rule of law, President Tinubu has no known record of assets in the public or in the coffers of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

ThisDay: Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed to as a matter of urgency review efforts to activate a standby force for counterterrorism operations in areas infested by terrorist groups in the sub region.

Daily Trust: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained the reasons behind scarcity of naira notes in the country. This comes following a series of complaints by some bank customers on the scarcity of naira notes at the counters, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Points of Sale (PoS), and Bureaux de Change (BDCs).

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.