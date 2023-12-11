JUST IN: Again, LASTMA Sacks Officials Over Corruption

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed five of its personnel due to allegations of corruption.

Additionally, two other individuals who failed to report to their assigned duty post were reprimanded after appearing before a disciplinary panel.

Naija News reports that this action follows the recent arraignment of 11 others before a disciplinary panel for the same allegations.

In a statement released by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, it was disclosed that the five implicated officials received termination letters from the state civil service.

According to him, the cases of the remaining 14 individuals are currently under administrative review by the LASTMA Management team.

He noted that the termination letters for the five officers had been issued since Friday, December 8, 2023, following the ratification of all recommendations made by the Personnel Management Board during a meeting on Tuesday, August 19, 2023, by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

“While Five Lastma Officials indicted for corruption received a letter of Termination of appointment’, two others were ‘reprimanded’ for absence from duty posts without leave,” Taofiq explained.

Taofiq further stated that the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakara Oki Olalekan, urged staff of the Authority to be up and doing, insisting that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found culpable in line with the extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

He quoted the Acting General Manager to have emphasized that the agency’s improvement relies on the public’s willingness to share their experiences with management, including positive ones.

He urged road users to consistently adhere to the State Traffic Law to avoid violating it, as doing so would result in penalties outlined in the law.

“This is necessary for all of us to promote a Greater Lagos for the benefit of all and for the realization of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s objectives in the First Pillar of the THEMES Plus Development Agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation)”.

“We wish informing well-meaning and concerned Lagos residents and the motoring public that we have various windows through which complaints can be channelled for prompt action – 08100565860, 08129928515, 08129928503, (08129928597 WhatsApp only) & Provost on 08129928490,” he said.

He assured the public that such complaints shall be investigated dispassionately with despatch.

While enjoining every motoring public to abide by the Lagos State Transportation Sector Reform Law 2018, Bakare Oki, disclosed that cases against the remaining 14 indicted Lastma Officials are undergoing additional administrative review.