I Won’t Be Satisfied Until Insecurity Ends – Tinubu

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu expressed that his satisfaction would not be achieved until the issue of insecurity is completely eradicated in the country.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of Nigerians who lost their lives in the recent Tudun Biri bombing in Kaduna State. Tinubu acknowledged that many victims tragically perished while reciting the Shadada during the Maulud observance, a crucial statement of faith for practicing Muslims.

Speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri, Tinubu assured that his administration would persist in addressing the challenges faced by survivors affected by insecurity in the North East.

The mistargeted bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on December 3 elicited widespread outrage, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 120 lives among the local population.

Residents in the affected communities were reportedly celebrating Maulud, an Islamic event, when the military deployed bombs, drawing both local and international condemnation.

Tinubu’s remarks came approximately a week after he characterized the accidental bombing as “very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful,” expressing profound sorrow for the lives lost in the incident.

In Maiduguri, he said, “They were Nigerians of profound faith, and in the moment of the tragedy, they were reciting the Shadada.

“God Almighty comforts their families as their nation grieves their passage into glory. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu pledged that the Federal Government will continue to do “all within its powers to provide support and care to the families of all Nigerians affected by the remnants of insecurity in parts of Borno State.”

According to the statement titled ‘Borno visit: President Tinubu grieves over Kaduna bomb victims at Shehu’s Palace,’ the Nigerian leader declared that under his watch, security issues would remain a priority, but not limited only to battlefield concerns.

He declared, “This is my most sacred responsibility and the trajectory of the larger effort shown by the ratio of victory over defeat has been sliding well in our favour since the new administration has resumed office.

“We are not satisfied yet. We are not satisfied until we reach the end of insecurity in Nigeria. We will provide better amenities and benefits to our gallant armed forces and their families. We are committed to this, and this is factored into the 2024 budget.

“We will ensure that our administration reflects the grateful heart of the Nigerian people in the way we treat those who make the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf,” the President affirmed.

In his earlier remarks, Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno State acknowledged the ongoing enhancement in collaboration between the security agencies and the Borno State Government.

He stated, “We have seen the close working relationship between our state and the security agencies. The results speak for themselves.

“We remain committed to the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the fight against insecurity anywhere it exists in Nigeria.

“We thank you for your leadership, Mr. President. We will continue to give all required support to the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

On his part, the Shehu of Borno urged the President to deliver his infrastructural interventions to areas hard-hit by insurgency.

“We seek the revival of the Lake Chad Commission to provide succour to the large communities in Lake Chad’s surrounding areas.

“We seek power projects and job creation initiatives for our unemployed youths. Governor Zulum has been performing beyond what is humanly possible, but his resources are limited. Please assist him,” said the monarch.

In response, Tinubu praised Shehu for his support of the Borno State government and the federal government in their efforts to uphold peace and stability in the region.

Consequently, he pledged to amplify the active engagement of traditional institutions in promoting stability at the grassroots level nationwide.