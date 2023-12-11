Fubara: Is Wike The C-in-C Of Armed Forces Of Nigeria? – Ijaw Congress Queries Tinubu Over Rivers Crisis

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has queried President Bola Tinubu over silence on the inciting comments made by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that INC, in a statement signed by its President, Benjamin Okaba, on Monday, said it was curious that despite previous interventions of Tinubu and other critical stakeholders, Wike and his loyalists were bent on ensuring the impeachment of Fubara.

The group also questioned why Wike could make libellous and inciting comments against Fubara without fear of sanction from the security agencies and President Tinubu.

The apex pan-Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, while urging Tinubu to intervene in the crisis again, commended Fubara for his calm and mature disposition in the face of insults and provocations by Wike, noting that such conduct is becoming of a civilised leader and statesman.

The Ijaw leader said, “Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we implore you once again to call Mr Wike and those Federal Government agencies and agents who are putting Rivers State at risk of anarchy, to order. Such elements are inimical to the stability of Nigeria sooner or later.

“Mr Wike has also featured on several network TV stations where he made very provocative statements and scandalous claims against Governor Fubar,; accusing the governor of attempting to ‘take over’ his ‘structure’, openly taunting him as an ingrate who is lacking in integrity as well as asserting without investigation that the governor masterminded the burning down of the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Is Mr Wike at liberty to make scandalous, libellous and inciting comments without fear of sanction from the security agencies or even Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

“Is Wike the C-in-C of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, such that those on national assignments in Rivers State now act according to his whims and caprices or those he supports, in the push to impeach or make Rivers State ungovernable for His Excellency Governor Siminialayi Fubara, as he publicly boasted? As we glean from history, can law-abiding citizens suffer such intolerable lawlessness orchestrated by one man, indefinitely?

“We, therefore, submit to Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Ijaw National Congress Worldwide, its affiliate bodies, substructures and activists are direly concerned by the impunity and indecorous conduct by a Minister of the Federal Government and the apparent connivance of those who ought to curb his excesses.”