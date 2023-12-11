‘Devastating Event’ – Atiku Reacts To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Auto Crash

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the death of 16 persons in a tragic auto crash that occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Naija News reports that 16 persons were killed and 27 injured in the fatal road crash that occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday evening.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday night, the former Vice President commiserated with the victims of the tragic auto crash and described the sad incident as devastating.

Atiku said the accident was a profound loss for the nation and the affected families and called for the provision of support and comfort to all those grieving and recovering from this heartbreaking incident.

The PDP flagbearer offered his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred today at Audu Jhangon village along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“This devastating event, which claimed 16 precious lives and left 27 individuals with injuries, is a profound loss for our nation and the affected families.

“In these difficult times, my heart goes out to all those who have been impacted by this tragedy. I offer my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured.

“May we come together as a community to provide support and comfort to all those grieving and recovering from this heartbreaking incident.”