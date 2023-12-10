Kokori Was A Principled Fighter For Democracy – Atiku Mourns

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his condolences over the passing of the elder statesman and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG), Frank Ovie Kokori.

Abubakar described Kokori as a principled fighter for democracy, expressing profound sorrow over the elder statesman’s demise.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku conveyed his deep sadness and hailed Kokori as a man of the people, celebrated for his sincerity, principles, and sense of purpose.

The statement partly reads, “Chief Kokori was a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle where he and other individuals played key roles in the quest to re-validate the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“Chief Frank Kokori’s contributions to the June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democracy remain an inspiration to many.

“Chief Kokori left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the oil sector in the development drive of the nation.”

Atiku lamented that Kokori’s absence will be deeply felt, particularly at a time when “our nation is in dire need of strongly principled people who can stand firm in upholding the truth.”

He characterized Chief Kokori’s passing as a significant loss, extending beyond organized labour and Delta State to impact the entire nation.

“As the nation mourns him, I enjoin the Kokori family, friends and associates to honour his memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death,” he added.