‘It Is My Personal Opinion’ – House Education Chairman Clarifies Statement On Removing Tertiary Institutions From IPPIS

The member of the House of Representatives representing Birniwa/Guri/ Kiri Kasama Federal Constituency, Abubakar Hassan Fulata has clarified his statement on removing tertiary institutions in the country from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Fulata who is the Chairman, House Committee on University Education said the statement on tertiary institutions and IPPIS is his personal opinion and not the position of the House or the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Naija News reports the rep member was widely reported to have said during his speech last week Wednesday at the 3rd International Conference of the Gender Policy Unit, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria that the House was pushing to have tertiary institutions removed from the IPPIS platform.

However, the lawmaker in a statement on Sunday, 10th December clarified that is statement was misrepresented as the position of the House and the Speaker by many media organizations.

Fulata made it known that he spoke in his personal capacity and urged the media to be more careful in making reports.

Making the clarification in a personally signed statement on Sunday, he said: “My attention has been drawn to media reports in which I, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata, as the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on University Education, spoke at the 3rd International Conference of the Gender Policy Unit, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and expressed my personal opinion on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“However, and unfortunately so, the media attributed my opinion on the need to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D.

“I want to make it categorically clear that I spoke in my personal capacity as a member of the House of Representatives.

“Therefore, my opinion on IPPIS remains mine and not that of the Speaker or any other member of the House for that matter.

“Let me restate that as a member of the House, I am determined to work with my colleagues to improve the welfare of teachers in our tertiary institutions through additional budgetary allocations.

“I shall also work with my colleagues to make sure that education receives a substantial portion of the national budget to meet the United Nations requirement of 26 percent of the national budget.

“Let the media be guided and always attribute comments to appropriate sources.”