FG Has Failed To Compensate Accidental Bombings Victims In The Past Seven Years – Falana

A popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked the Federal Government to compensate the victims of military airstrikes in the past seven years.

Falana, who is the chairman of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

The lawyer warned that if the government failed to meet the demand within two weeks, it would be sued before a Federal High Court.

This warning came following last Sunday’s accidental bombing of residents of Tudun Biri in lgabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state by the Niger Army.

Falana stressed that there has been no justice for victims of these bombings over the years. noting that after the Rann bombing of January 2017, the Federal Government has not done anything tangible for the victims.

He said the government set up a commission “mandated to review extant rules of engagement applicable in the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as the extent of compliance with the rules.

The lawyer said part of the mandate of the commission was to also prefer means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

However, the human rights lawyer claimed that following the recent bombing, the Federal Government has neither published the report nor implemented the recommendations of the commission headed by Justice Biobell Georgewill of the Court of Appeal.

He said, “No doubt, the military authorities accepted responsibility for the airstrikes and claimed that the crashes were caused by ‘accidents’. But no compensation was paid to those who were injured and the families of scores of people who lost their lives in the tragic incidents.

“The Commission was given 90 days for the assessment. Our law firm represented the victims

of the Rann airstrike at the Commission of enquiry. Upon the conclusion of the assignment, the

commission submitted its report.

“The Federal Government should pay adequate compensation to the victims of all airstrikes that

have occurred in Nigeria in the past seven years. If our demand is not met within the next two

weeks, we shall sue the Federal Government at the Federal High Court to secure the enforcement of the fundamental right of the victims to life.”