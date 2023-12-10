Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 10th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1185 and sell at N1195 on Saturday 9th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1185 Selling Rate N1195

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

African Development Bank Group President, Akinwumi Adesina, has expressed concern about the potential impact of a proposed EU carbon border tax on Africa’s trade and industrialisation efforts.

He warned that such a tax could pose a significant obstacle by penalising value-added exports, such as steel, cement, iron, aluminium and fertilisers, thereby impeding Africa’s progress in these sectors.

Adesina emphasised that Africa’s energy deficit and reliance on fossil fuels could lead to de-industrialization and potential losses of up to $25 billion annually due to the EU Carbon Border Tax Adjustment Mechanism.

Story continues below advertisement



The Bank President suggested intra-regional exchanges as Africa’s best trade opportunity, with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area expected to increase exports by 2035.