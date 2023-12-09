Pastor Adeboye Speaks On When And How He Wants To Die

The general overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he would like to die without stress or sickness.

Naija News reports that Adeboye made this known while speaking on Day 3 of the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp in Ogun state.

The clergyman said he would like to die on a Sunday after a special meal, recalling how his uncle died in the toilet.

According to Adeboye, his uncle returned from the Church on the day of his death and got a light meal from his wife while waiting for the pounded yam being prepared for him.

However, his uncle decided to use the toilet when his wife was in the kitchen preparing the pounded yam, but died there without sickles or any pain.

Pastor Adeboye added that he would like to die peacefully when it was time for him and prayed that everyone listening to him would die peacefully without any sickness or illness.

He said, “I know somebody will say, well, if we are never sick, then how are we ever going to die and go to Heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to Heaven.

“An uncle of mine woke up on a Thanksgiving Sunday, went to Church, danced like everybody else, came home, the wife gave him a light breakfast before preparing the original food – pounded yam. She was already pounding the yam when my uncle decided to go to the toilet.

“After she finished pounding, she knocked at the door of the toilet; when they opened the door, my uncle was gone. No sickness, no ache, no pain. If the Lord tarries His Coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam.”